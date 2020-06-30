Kim Kardashian West dyed her hair RED while self isolating during the pandemic 

Kim K made for a red hot look with an all-new shade, leaving her fans and followers stunned to find out it wasn't a wig!

Kim Kardashian knows how to get the world talking. The reality star made yet another move by switching up her look, but this time in private! The beauty and makeup mogul has always been open to experimentation when it comes to her looks. Be it in the form of wigs, chopping her hair or even colouring it, she goes all out. Her latest look, however, is a stark contrast from the platinum blonde she initially dyed her hair. Kim Kardashian West is now a redhead!

In a series of Instagram photos and videos captioned by her hairstylist, KKW debuted freshly coloured garnet red hair. And before fans could assume it was one of Kim's many wigs from her collection, her hairstylist captioned the series of photos, "Redhead. it's NOT a wig before you start with that shit."

While self-isolating, Kim K seems to have taken things into her own hands, with a little help from her hairstylist, of course, and undergone a major transformation! But Kim isn't the only one to have opted for the red hair colour. Zendaya went for it a while back and has been rocking the look ever since.

The garnet shade also happens to be one of the best colours to experiment with in fall/autumn. Its warm tone makes for the perfect setting for the weather that is bound to get cooler and also highlight your eyebrows.

What are your thoughts on Kim Kardashian's new hair? Love it or hate it? Comment below and let us know.

