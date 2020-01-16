Kim Kardashian West gives lessons on how to style snakeskin in two stylish but effective ways

The reality television star, who is known to start fashion trends, showed us how to wear the ultimate animal print outfits.

Kim Kardashian West has been known for her revolutionary looks and starting trends both in the beauty and fashion fields. From her hourglass figure being one of the most sought-after, to her MET Gala look being the most spoken about because of her minuscule waist. The diva who has ventured into the beauty stream is always buzzing with news!

A trend mother-of-four is loving currently is wearing snakeskin!

For the Dior show, Kim picked out a pair of snakeskin straight-cut trousers that she styled with a tan bustier crop top. To keep warm and layer over this, Kim opted for yet another snakeskin piece in white and grey, making for a contrast against the cream pants below. Going all-out, she further styled this with light yellow snakeskin shoes and a snakeskin Dior sling bag. With her hair pulled back into a sleek ponytail, this made for a bold and experimental look that is perfect for a brunch or date night.

For the People's Choice Awards, Kim picked out yet another snakeskin piece but in the form of a slinky dress. The strappy number came with a bustier-style top and a mermaid style fit that showed off and flattered her hourglass figure. Keeping it simple, she styled this with strappy stilettos and let her long locks loose. This look is perfect for a night out or even a date night - you can just throw a blazer on to keep warm during the cool climate!

Which of the two looks that Kim sported do you prefer? Comment below and let us know.

For more on Fashion and Beauty: follow @pinkvillafashion

Credits :getty images

Read More