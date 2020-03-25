Kim Kardashian West to Kylie Jenner: 7 trends you didn’t know were actually started by the Kardashians

We take a look at all the staggering fashion trends introduced by the famous-for-being-famous family, the Kardashians!

They can sell anything!

Before Kylie Jenner broke the internet with her daughter Stormi’s first picture, before Kim Kardashian West’s personalised ‘kimojis’ and before the Khloe-Tristian-Jordyn love triangle that had us biting our nails, the Kardashian-Jenner clan was just a wealthy family living in a gated community in Calabasas, California. Back in 2007, the first episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians aired and boom! The five sisters (Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Kendall and Kylie) and their matriarch ‘momager’ Kris Jenner skyrocketed to fame. And then there was no turning back for the reality TV stars!

The goddesses of the new-age realm of social media influencers, the Kardashian-Jenners social media swag is stronger than ever. The family’s influence on fashion too has been immense. From luxury labels like Tom Ford and Balmain to fast fashion brands like Pretty Little Things and Misguided, the six sisters and their mother are trailblazers in the truest sense. Latex dresses, second-skin silhouettes, bodysuits and contouring are few of the many trends glamorized by the showbiz family. Once an item is spotted on their voluptuous bodies, it is bound to be swept away from every store in America.

Here’s taking a look at all the trends now sprayed across the glossy pages of fashion magazines which were coined by the six sisters from the City of Angels.

Biker Shorts

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Kim Kardashian approved this as the hottest trend of the season by saying, “Everyone made fun of me for wearing them a few years ago and now I see them all over the place.” She ain’t lying. From to , every fashion powerhouse can be seen wearing biker shorts. They have truly turned into a ‘from spin class to sushi bar’ staple.

Ultra-sheer Fabrics

Remember when Kim stepped out in a see-through black lacy number by Givenchy while pregnant with her second child, Saint West? The iconic look went out to inspire her stepsister Kendall Jenner who is now an ardent fan of see-through fabrics. The 24-year-old model has been spotted multiple times flaunting in a sheer, nothing-to-hide dress. Anyway, reluctancy isn’t their strongest suit.

Lingerie Tops

Before Katie Holmes broke the internet with her knitted bra and blazer, the Kardashian sisters were already over this trend. The oldest sibling Kourtney Kardashian sported a sultry bra and layered it with an embellished blazer for an event months ago and set the internet on fire. Soon after that social media was swamped with other celebrities ditching their shirts for a lingerie top.

Archived Clothing

Mind you, quite a few celebs opt for vintage clothes but the Kardashians wear it on a daily basis. The beauty mogul who can own any design straight off the runway has a new-developed knack for vintage pieces. In recent times, she can be seen stepping out in archived designs by Versace, Thierry Mugler, Jean Paul Gaultier, Galliano and Gucci. For Kim 2019, was all about creating iconic looks out of the treasure chest of the biggest names in the fashion world. Old truly is gold.

Judith Lieber Bags

The latest ally of the Kardashians is the American bag designer Judith Lieber who specialises in designing eccentric bags encrusted with fine-cut diamonds. After all, the fashionable sisters can always get bored of Birkins in every colour, shape and size (the Kardashians are allowed to do that). Kim, Khloe and Kylie place their vote of confidence in these arm candies. From Jennifer Lopez to Katy Perry, these quirky bags now can be seen all over the fashion scene.

Flip-Flop Heels

Kim Kardashian West has herself approved the rumour that her sisters made fun of her for wearing slippers with heels on a family game show. The out-of-the-box footwear design is now making appearances on the runways of affluent design houses such as MaxMara, Balmain and Off White. And the diva takes full credit for inventing a new trend. Who’s laughing now?

Corsets As Outerwear

What was on the inside is now on the outside. Do you remember Deepika Padukone in a Dolce and Gabbana corset over a white shirt? Or in a ruffled pink corset by Zara over her white shirt? Well guess what, the youngest billionaire Kylie Jenner graciously attributed to this trend before anyone even thought of making such a bold move.

Which trend invented by the Kardashian-Jenners is your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

