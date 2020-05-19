Kim Kardashian West launches SKIMS face masks that are seamless like her shapewear 

To do her bit during the Covid-19 pandemic, Kim's brand SKIMS launched its first collection of seamless face masks!

Kim Kardashian is expanding her empire, seems like! The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star who started her line of shape-wear is venturing into new zones. Taking a cue from big brands like Prada, Louis Vuitton and even sister Kylie Jenner's brand Kylie Skin announced that it was going to be manufacturing hand sanitisers, Kim K's brand SKIMS announced that it would be making face masks!

This non-surgical face mask line is said to be "inspired by the brand's signature Solutionwear" and features seamless face masks in five tonal shades that match the briefs, bike shorts, bras and even bodysuits that the brand sells. The non-medical masks are priced at 25 USD for four pieces and sold out within an hour of launch! The next batch though, will be ready for purchase next week.

SKIMS even announced in a press release that it will be donating ten thousand masks to four charities. This comes after news of Kim revealing that she was donating 1 Million USD to families that were impacted by the Coronavirus in the United States.

"It is our responsibility to give back and do what we can to help others," the mother-of-four had said in a press release, after which she got trolled massively by fans and followers who called out her donation and said it wasn't enough!

What do you think of Kim's seamless face masks that match her SKIMS outfits? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×