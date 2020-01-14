Kim Kardashian West’s Closet: A detailed guide on the star’s obsession with vintage outfits

We all have a security blanket when it comes to personal style. Be it a comfy pair of denim or a well-fitted LBD. These pieces make us feel at our best and never fail to put a smile on our faces even though we have worn them like a gazillion times. This same thing is applicable to the closets of our favourite celebs too. Just like overcoats are ’s saviour angel, vintage designer pieces are Kim Kardashian’s security blanket these days. She has been papped quite a few times sporting designs from the archives of Versace specifically the ones designed by the late Gianni Versace in the 90’s.





The Keeping Up with The Kardashian’s star also shares ample pictures in pre-owned vintage pieces from Versace, Tom Ford, Fendi and Thierry Mugler. More and more celebrities these days opt for vintage pieces on the red carpet and the Kardashian-Jenner clan isn’t the one to be left behind. From Kylie to Kim, the most stylish sisters of Los Angeles are getting their hands on pre-owned vintage pieces and bringing back a sense of nostalgia. For someone who has pioneered so many fashion trends in the age of Instagram and owns a garage-sized closet stuffed with luxury pieces, it is a novel that Kim opts for archived vintage pieces. Nevertheless, we love to see our favourite sister rocking these nostalgic pieces.





Vivienne Westwood

When you have a party at 8 and nuptials at 9, this is the dress you opt for. Kim Kardashian West slipped on a vintage off shoulder satin cream gown by Vivienne Westwood for a birthday party recently. The simple yet elegant dress caught us off guard as it was an unusual choice for someone like Kim who always opts for risque numbers. But the colour and the age old evocative vibe of the dress stole our hearts.





Versace

The star herself admitted that she is “on a 90’s Versace kick” and sported a vintage bright yellow dress from the Italian brand’s Spring 1996 collection. The dress’s torso had a corset like fitting and a cheeky thigh high slit. The slit had a lace up detailing and Kim completed her look with a pair of heels of the same hue. The fitting of the dress perfectly accentuated her hourglass figure.





Thierry Mugler

Now that’s more like Kim! The reality TV star opted for a risque number from the archives of the French fashion designer, Thierry Mugler. The black dress was a part of the designer’s Spring/Summer ‘98 collection. The floor length gown had a bold cut out velvet torso and a thigh high slit. She paired her dress with transparent strappy heels by Yeezy.

John Galliano