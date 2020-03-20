Kim Kardashian West weighs in on the best and worst trends of the season

KKW has been a frontrunner when it comes to fashion and beauty. So, it only seems fair that she would have something to say about all of the hit and miss fashion trends we’ve seen this season. Here’s what she has to say.

Whether you can keep up with your own life or not, keeping up the Kardashians is a sacred ritual for our generation. The five sisters from the wealthy LA neighbourhood of Calabasas and Hidden Hills, skyrocketed to fame when their TV reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians became a runaway hit. The poster girl for the Kardashian-Jenner clan, Kim Kardashian West (KKW) has truly blossomed into an iconic influencer in recent times. Over the years the megastar has been adding more hyphens to her credentials. The OG of today’s new age of social media influencers, the mother-of-four is also an entrepreneur, beauty mogul, an advocate for criminal justice reform and a fashion icon.

Back in the day, Kim Kardashian's sense of style was more look-at-me than who’s-that-girl. When she wasn’t twinning in LV with her BFF Paris Hilton, Kim was spotted sporting bold colours, bolder prints, six-inch stilettos, elaborate accessories and party girl dresses. Her style took a visible turn in 2012 when her husband Kanye West became Kim’s unofficial wardrobe advisor, a fact she admits herself. While she has redefined her aesthetics, toning down her sartorial daredevilry isn’t her thing. Second-skin silhouettes, unbuttoned tuxedo by Tom Ford for Gucci, Givenchy’s see-through lace dress and a sheer Roberto Cavalli gown with a leather belt describe Kim’s version of what it means to dial it down a notch.

In a recent conversation with Harper’s Bazaar, the style icon shared her opinion on the fleeting trends of the season. From exposed thongs to slippers, check out if the hottest trends of the season are KKW approved!

Kitten Heels

Kim agreed to getting into a squabble with her sister Kendall Jenner over a pair of kitten heels. Since kitten heels are a major NO for Kim, they do flatter her 5.8 feet tall sister, Kendall. She further added, “Not for me! I am 5.3 feet, I haven’t seen kitten heels on many people I like so not approved.”

Exposed Thongs

A lover of all things exposed, Kim Kardashian said in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, “I love this trend! I feel like it's very Tom Ford, 90’s, Gucci. I think if you’ve got it, flaunt it.” The 23-year-old model and ally of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, Hailey Baldwin also approves of this trend as she flaunted it on the steps of the Met in 2019 donning a light pink gown by Alexander Wang.

Biker Shorts

We mean duh! Kim Kardashian was one of the first celebrities to give a nod to wearing biker shorts when you aren’t actually riding a bike. Now, this trend can be seen sprayed across glossy magazine pages and inside every fashion aficionados closet. Kim noticed it too as she said, “Everyone made fun of me for wearing them a few years ago and now I see them all over the place.”

Denim Underwear

French brand Y/Project’s 2020 runway featured models walking around in high-waisted denim underwear. While opinions of many fashion critics remain divided, let’s see what Kim Kardashian has to say about this trend. “Not like real underwear but if you’ve got the legs for it…. I just don’t have the legs for it so I couldn’t wear it like that” she told Harper’s Bazaar.

Bucket Hats

“So Khloe fifteen years ago! I do not like a bucket hat” Kim revealed to Harper’s Bazaar. Bucket hats were all over the fashion scene this season. From brands like Prada, Lacoste and Michael Kors, models were seen walking down the runway sporting the trend totally disapproved by KKW.

Pistachio Green

Kim Kardashian West disapproved of this trend saying, “Not really my colour. I would like something more faded out than that. No, not approved by KKW.” A pastel palette was a huge colour trend this Spring-Summer. Brands like Jacquemus, Armani, Off White and Versace wholeheartedly used the colour pistachio green in their collections. But if it isn’t approved by KKW, we are not wearing it.

Milkmaid Dress

“No, not into it” is what Kim had to say about the dress that reminds her of Oktoberfest in Germany. The airy silhouette of the dress sure isn’t going to impress someone like Kim Kardashian who prefers latex over lace.

What are your thoughts on the trends mentioned above? Do you approve of them? Comment below and let us know.

