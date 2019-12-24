Kim Kardashian West's first born North West's favourite bag is a Birkin and it costs a WHOPPING amount

Kim K's daughter already fancies the most expensive designer bags just like her mother and her sisters! She was spotted with a white Birkin worth USD 10,000!

The Kardashian and Jenner clan have made quite a name for themselves in the world of not just reality television but also fashion, beauty and skincare. Kylie Jenner is now a beauty mogul with her own skincare and beauty line. Her sister Kim has collaborated with her to create lip kits. Now, Kim has her own perfume line with her sisters too!

The reality television star and her siblings have often spoken out about their love for designer handbags and flaunted their entire exquisite collection on their Instagram profiles. Seems like the fascination for handbags has found its way into Kim's firstborn as well! North West had a field day as she attended her father Kanye West's new opera Mary, in New York City. Her ootd was all about elegance as she donned an understated all-white outfit that she paired with fashionable white boots to keep warm and an elegant pearl choker. What stole the show though, was her choice of handbag, which was a white Birkin that costs a whopping USD 10,000 keeping her look fashionable and trendy as ever.

Kim's eldest child is known to have quite an impeccable taste in fashion, that seems to run in the family. But this isn't North's first designer handbag. Last year for Christmas, mommy Kim got her and the rest of the Kardashian kids their very own Louis Vuitton monogram handbags with their initials customised on them!

Clearly, the kids seem to be heading the same way as their mothers, stepping well into their fashionable shoes, getting equally fashionable and expensive handbags. What next?

For more on Fashion and Beauty: follow @Pinkvillafashion

Credits :Instagramenews

Read More