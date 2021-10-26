Kim Kardashian's SKIMS brand collaborates with Fendi for a capsule collection

Fendi is on a roll with its collaborations. The Italian luxury label previously collaborated with Versace for a joint fashion show and collection called Fendance. A month later, the brand's artistic director Kim Jones shared the news of an all-new collaboration with Kim Kardashian's band Skims.

In an announcement on Monday, the 41-year-old founder of Skims announced her brand's collaboration with Fendi, for a capsule collection. Some of the pieces of the collaboration include bodysuits, a ready-to-wear collection of tops, dresses and puffer jackets starting from USD 950 and going up to a whopping USD 2,950. The mother-of-four also shared photographs of her modelling the collection in which she wore a bra and matching pantyhose in sheer material along with her signature body-hugging athleisure in vibrant shades.

Not just the outfits, the logos of both the brands were also fused together and the collection features a hybrid of both the logos. In a press release, Jones said his team loves Skims and while they were waiting for a new launch of the line, he thought, "Let's do something together."

Kardashian also revealed that in a secret meeting with Jones, she had a 10-hour fitting for the collection which is all set to launch on November 9.

What are your thoughts on the collaboration? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Angelina Jolie sparkles in a metallic silver strapless dress for the Eternals red carpet premiere in Rome