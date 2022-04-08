Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker twins in an all-black attire for the premiere of The Kardashians

The binge-worthy popular reality show, The Kardashians is back after 20 seasons of Keeping Up With The Kardashians and it's all set to stream on OTT platforms in the US and UK from April 14. The stylish, fashion trendsetters, the Kardashians have been promoting their show and the famous family arrived in ultra-glam style at Goya Studios in Los Angeles for the show’s premiere. While Kim made a striking look in a silver Thierry Mugler gown, Kourtney donned a black gown with risque cutout details. She attended the event with her fiancee Travis Barker who also rocked a dapper black suit and her kids Penelope and Mason. However, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner were absent from the event.

Kourtney Kardashian seems to have been obsessed with black ensembles as she has been sporting them back to back. While her elegant cut-out jumpsuit at the Grammys red carpet was a clear knockout, the star picked a similar gown that features a midriff-baring cutout with an underboob sneak peek. Her flowing high neck flap fabric extended to her sleeves and united at the back with her figure-flaring pencil skirt. While the black look was risque and classy, her thick, silver chain-link necklace added oomph and sass to her look. She rounded off the style with glam makeup, and a high ponytail and also added a small pop of colour with red fingernail polish. Meanwhile, Travis looked suave in his black tuxedo and coordinating dress shirt that he styled up with dark sunglasses and a silver chain.

What do you think of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker‘s all-black edgy class look; Yay or Nay? Tell us in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Hailey Bieber's Rhode beauty range to have ALL products under 30 USD