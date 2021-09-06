Kristen Stewart arrives in Chanel for the 'Spencer' premiere at Venice Film Festival; Yay or Nay?

Ever since it was announced that Kristen Stewart was gearing up to play Princess Diana in a biopic, there has been a buzz about how the film would turn out. The highly anticipated biographical drama 'Spencer' portraying Diana's tumultuous and turbulent life debuted at the 78th Venice Film Festival where Kristen stepped out in a Chanel number. Kristen received critical acclaim for her performance as the late princess and as reports suggest, she also received a 3-minute standing ovation.

For the premiere of her film, she arrived in Chanel Haute Couture for the red carpet events. She was all smiles for the photographers and clad in a mint green satin tunic that she paired with matching straight pants with lace detailing over the ankles. The garment was clinched at the waist with a black bow that showed off her slender figure.

She accessorised the ensemble with a silver choker necklace with white Louboutin heels. Styling her strawberry blonde hair in loose waves and opting for minimal makeup, she goofed around the red carpet. Kristen carried the outfit smoothly adding a little bit of her punk. She looked extremely pretty and is a surprise to her fans as this colour isn't likely Kristen.

Ahead of the red carpet premiere, as the official ambassador of Chanel, Kristen appeared in a black tweed jacket and super short shorts. This was insanely chic and classy of her to walk for the photocall premiere in Chanel shorts.

'Spencer' gets a theatrical release on November 5, 2021.

We loved the look, what about you?



