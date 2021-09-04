Kristen Stewart channels her inner 'Spencer' in a chic and classy Chanel romper at Venice: Yay or Nay?

Just a week ago, 'Spencer' dropped its teaser trailer and since then it has been making waves around the world at how Kristen Stewart perfected the accent and mannerisms of Princess Diana besides the absolutely brilliant cinematography. The 31-year-old actress is currently on a high as she is praised for her portrayal as the late Princess by critics and it is also anticipated by many that she might be a frontrunner for the Oscars next year.

On September 2, Kristen arrived at the 78th Venice Film Festival for the photocall premiere of her much-anticipated film 'Spencer'. She certainly made heads turn in her super short romper. Kristen has been Chanel's muse for years now and for this red carpet event, she decided to go with Chanel's Pre-Fall Couture 2021.

She decked up in a black super short romper which allowed her to put her most prized assets on display, her toned legs. On the top, she wore a black tweed jacket paired with extremely short hot pants. The jacket featured embellishments, oversized gold buttons, exaggerated shoulders and the brand's signature four-detail pockets which Princess Diana was also a fan of.

She went sans accessory and opted for pointy black pumps. At first sight, they might seem plain black shoes but the heels came with pearls adornments at the back.

Another highlight of her look was the strawberry blonde hair that was styled to perfection. Her hair was side-swept and tied in a low bun. Hats off to her stylist! She went with minimal makeup and settled with dark reddish eye shadow.

'Spencer' releases on November 5 at US theatres.

So what do you think of Kristen's well-put-together look? Yay or Nay?

