Kristen Stewart exudes royalty in Chanel's bandeau top & tiered skirt at LA premiere of Spencer; Yay or Nay?

With all the festive shopping you're going big on minting cash, what about the ensembles you'll need for post-Diwali? Don't let yourself lack the action of something as glamourous as Kristen Stewart's latest outfit.

With Spencer's movie almost ready to grace the screens of theatres in November, the stars are out on the red carpet busy putting up a drool-worthy show with outfits so royal. Just like the movie where the 31-year-old will be taking us back to the times of the ever-beautiful, simplest, and the most gracious woman to be known to mankind, Princess Diana. She was labeled as ‘People’s Princess ‘for a reason and we are reaching out to documentaries, series, and now a movie to learn more about the life she lived.

The American actress and filmmaker gave her attendance at the Los Angeles premiere dressed in Chanel that was powered with the beauty of black. Tara Swennen picked an outfit for the starlet from the French luxury brands’ Fall '21 Couture collection which featured a black bandeau strappy top that flaunted her toned abs so fine and graciously. She styled it with a high-waisted tiered skirt that was designed with organza fabric and black lacework. It also had a very cute black ribbon that prettified the skirt.

To wrap up her OOTN that’s ideal for the party-goer and lover of black, peep-toe black heels, dazzling elements of fingerings, black studs, and diamonds appeared via her necklace that was held together with a star that stood as the show-stealing pendant. While her accessories gave us glorious sight to behold, we also seem to favour how her blonde locks were put together with tendrils that framed her face and a claw clip that held the rest of her tresses at the back. To shake up the makeup game, although matte skin was preferred, her pout was coloured peach, eyes stayed lit with glitter and a hint of smokey eye look fuelled by plum hue.

