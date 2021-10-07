Kristen Stewart looks pretty in pink in a Chanel tweed suit at Chanel's Paris Fashion Week show; Yay or Nay?

Kristen Stewart is rocking back to back Chanel outfits and how! And she is making it impossible for us to keep with her. While the world is showering her with praise for her performance as the late Princess Diana in 'Spencer', she is busy making statements with her sartorial and edgy looks. Don't believe me? Check out this look that she donned recently during Chanel's show at the ongoing Paris Fashion Week.

Pink may not go with Kristen's rock and roll personality but she surely knows how to rock it. Even in last month's Met Gala, the Twilight actress wore Chanel to the red carpet in a pink blouse totally looking like a Barbie. And as the luxury brand's brand ambassador, naturally, she again chose to deck up in Chanel during its Spring/Summer 2022 show in the Paris Fashion Week. Her edgy look consisted of a baby pink tweed suit and a sheer black corset. The skirt-blazer set was trimmed in black sequins and featured its signature pockets. The sheer plunging corset was tucked into the mini skirt that was topped off with high white socks and black loafers.

Kristen's newly dyed strawberry blonde hair was put up in a messy updo leaving behind some locks that she tucked behind her ears. She chose to accessorise with a silver chain necklace that had a small lock hanging from it. Reddish pink eyeshadow, smudged eyeliner, brushed eyebrows, mascara laden lashes and nude glossy lips completed her sassy look.

We are in awe of this. What do you think of her look? Let us know in the comments.

