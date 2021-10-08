Kristen Stewart makes a sparkly statement in Chanel at the UK premiere of 'Spencer': Yay or Nay?

Thursday night saw big names like Kristen Stewart, Jack Farthing, Elizabeth Berrington, writer Stephen Knight among others walking the red carpet for the premiere of their much-hyped film 'Spencer' at the Royal Festival Hall during the BFI Film Festival. Kristen is already in the front race of Oscar nominees and led the star-studded cast to the premiere in a glamorous grey gown from Chanel. And her debut on the red carpet was something to remember.

The actress made heads turn in a translucent grey gown dress that was covered with sequins and adorned with multicoloured gems and buttons. The strapless piece showed off her petite frame as the dress hugged her figure delicately. She teamed her OOTN with a pair of black strappy heels showcasing her white nails. Kristen has been making some serious and head-turning choices with her red carpet outfits. At the Venice Film Festival last month, she looked absolutely classy in a mint green ensemble with white heels. Ahead of that, she wore a Chanel romper bearing gold buttons with extremely short shorts for the photocall premiere.

Her strawberry blonde hair was parted at the centre and styled into beachy waves. She decided to ditch accessories except for a few rings and amped up her gorgeous look with a dark green eyeshadow and naturally pink lips. Brushed-in brows, contoured cheekbones looked stunning. Her unique and deviating choices from her usual self have been stealing our attention for the best.

So what do you think of her look? Yay or Nay for you? Tell us in the comments.

