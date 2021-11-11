Kristen Stewart's inevitable wardrobe mishap at Met Gala that grabbed all the eyeballs

You may live and breathe fashion, but there are times when things slip out of control which could lead to a wardrobe malfunction. Although it comes as a surprise, we've learned this phrase through runways or red carpets. The latest tea we've scooped up is from an interview given by Kristen Stewart to an international magazine.

The Spencer starlet was busy owning myriad headlines lately as the news of her engagement with girlfriend and actor Dylan Meyer broke out. This news was quick to be upstaged with the “Oh, damn moment” Kristen experienced at the Met Gala 2021. What one could call fashion’s most-awaited gala night filled with all the drama and hotness one could expect. The 31-year-old isn’t new to making heads turn at red carpets but 13 September seemed different. She let the interviewer in on what happened with her jacket. Dressed in all things the ever-chic Chanel, the buttoned-down comprised a long-sleeved metallic pink jacket that bore ruffles and had a cute black ribbon tied to the collar. Tara Swennen styled this for Kristen by topping it off over a white lace top and by clubbing these with white tuxedo pants and black blocked heels.

Kristen was apparently at the same Chanel table as the new set of kids. Here’s where she met the “Beautiful young tennis player, Emma Raducanu and a young actress Whitney Peak”. As she took off her pink jacket, here’s what followed in the words of the actress. “I'm talking to them, saying, 'Welcome, I've done this a couple times,' and they look like I'm scaring them. I look down, and literally my [nipple] is in their faces. I was like, 'Okay, sorry, I'll put that away now,'" she says.

She further mentioned with laughs, “They're like, 'Who is this crazy old actress at the Met Ball?' This is going to be a story for them when they're older.” This doesn’t stop the gorgeous fashion maven from putting out extraordinary looks. We found a favourite recently in Chanel’s black bandeau top and tiered skirt which she wore at the LA premiere of Spencer.

What are your views on this? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Angelina Jolie's askewed hair extensions becomes the talk of the town post her glam show at Eternals premiere