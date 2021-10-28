Kriti Sanon is absolute bridal goals in her orange Seema Gujral lehenga; Yay or Nay?

In between festivities and weddings, there's you stuck in a mind game as to how many ensembles to pick this season. With you having switched your style gear from at-home to going-out outfits, we're certain you're reaching for everything that says glam on point. Call yourself a soon-to-be bride? If lehengas are sure to win your heart, you're in luck.

As a bride you have many tasks to focus on and to make your outfit-picking game a lot simpler and less daunting, we’re here to serve up a look Kriti Sanon pulled off recently. Lehenga sets look particularly ultra-fabulous and tell us if you can ever recall a time when these may have failed to please you. While brides often tend to choose the traditional route of red, you can swap it with a burnt shade of orange. As you aim to get experimental, look for a lehenga that can effortlessly help you to slip into the comfort zone. For the promotions of Hum Do Hamare Do, Sukriti Grover picked out attire from Seema Gujral for the 31-year-old actress.

The attire featured a sleeveless blouse and a floor-sweeping lehenga skirt which came with the glorious-looking gold embroidery which was meticulously placed all over it and prettified in patterns. It was also accompanied by gota work which further enhanced the charm of this trousseau. A heavily embroidered matching dupatta also graced the ensemble as the sheer number was draped flat over her body from her waist to shoulders and the hair.

Her look was let to shine with accessories from the exquisite necklace, statement earrings, matha patti, fingerings, and colourful bangles stacked pretty. Her matte skin, orange eyeshadow, groomed eyebrows, and lipstick rounded her look along with a neatly brushed hairdo that got the bun to look right.

Doesn't she look like a glam goddess? Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | 9 Times Malaika Arora mastered the art of repeating outfits with uber chic style