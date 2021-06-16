Kriti Sanon accessorised her black dress with a Saint Laurent tote bag and sunglasses: Yay or Nay?

The diva was papped while going for a meeting in the city this evening. She made a strong case for street style with her classic black attire.

Whether they are heading out to red carpets, events or even to run errands, celebrities have ensured that not a hair is out of place when they step out. Every move of theirs is captured and they have set high expectations, making it a point to always look flawless for the shutterbugs.

Kriti Sanon was spotted heading out for a meeting earlier today. The diva kept it simple and stylish in a classic black mini dress with statement brown buttons running through the centre. She wore this over a white tank top, making for a fashionable and simple monochrome look. White sneakers, a black face mask, black sunglasses and a tote bag completed her look.

While all eyes were on the diva's classy outfit, our eyes were on her classic black handbag.

The Rive Gauche Saint Laurent Tote Bag in black costs approximately Rs. 72,000 and makes for the perfect travel handbag. It is roomy, spacious and can carry all essentials.

Not just Kriti, , , and more divas have been spotted carrying this bag multiple times in the past.

We love Kriti's sleek yet stylish look. It had a modern vibe to it and Kriti pulled it off seamlessly, making the look a yay for us.

What are your thoughts on her latest look? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan & Gauri Khan's Couple Style: 7 Times we couldn't take our eyes off the King and his Queen

Credits :viral bhayani

Share your comment ×