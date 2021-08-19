Kriti Sanon accessorises her all black off duty look with an eye catching Rs 1.69 Lakh Fendi bag: Yay or Nay?

Kriti Sanon has been one of the consecutively well-dressed actresses and has managed to ace every look she sports, be it at the airport or on the red carpet. Off-late, the actress has been keeping her look simple and only playing around with expensive arm candy. This time around, she opted for a small Fendi bad that we are crushing hard on!

The actress was spotted out and about going for meetings and running errands in the city yesterday. The Lukka Chuppi actress kept her look basic and fuss-free with a pair of black distressed denim bum shorts. She styled this with a black shirt that was half tucked-in. The 31-year-old star paired this with black and white running shoes and layered, stacked-up necklaces. Her face mask with an embellished K, minimal gold hoop earrings and a Fendi bag completed her look.

The Heropanti actress has a vast collection of tote bags and doesn't hesitate from flaunting them. This time though, she invested in a smaller knit jute bag from Fendi. The medium-size By The Way shoulder bag is priced at 2,260 USD which roughly converts to Rs 1.69 lakhs. The dual-tone bag has the brand's logo embroidered on it and gone-told hardware. It can also be doubled as a handbag since it has detachable straps that Kriti chose to keep on.

It truly is arm candy worth flaunting, we think!

