Kriti Sanon aces her street style look in plaid co ord & we love the way she draped her shirt; Yay or Nay?

Kriti Sanon takes street style dressing a notch higher with her comfy yet chic plaid outfit. Check it out

With the country being in lockdown for the past few months, we’ve all missed dressing up and stepping out. Now that things have taken a positive turn and we’re all getting accustomed to the new normal, so are the celebs. While there aren’t a lot of airport looks to vote for, we do have celebrities displaying their best street style.

Case in point, today, we spotted the Luka Chuppi actress Kriti Sanon out and about in the city and to be honest, she did ensure eyes were on her! For her day out, the actress made sure to keep things simple, comfy and airy to deal with the Mumbai weather and hence picked out an easy co-ord set. The co-ord set featured a pair of baggy plaid pants in black and white that also bore a high-waisted silhouette. She styled the pants with a neutral-toned crop top that hugged her body and showed off her midriff. Now, instead of layering the shirt over the crop top, the actress used it as a cape and tied the long sleeves in the front.

Even though this looks like a ‘jugaad’ to beat the weather, it does look chic. Kriti then styled the look with a pair of white sneakers that added a sporty touch to her ensemble. She then picked out a black tote bag that perfectly matched the vibe of the outfit while a black mask with ‘vaccinated’ printed on it covered her face.

What are your thoughts about her look?

Credits :viral bhayani

