Kriti Sanon added a whimsy touch to her OOTD with neon pumps; Yay or Nay?

Blues never stop kicking in but with the right blues, there’s always something to look forward to. While the lockdown gloom may have drained you out and now it may feel that you’ve waited far too long to step out wearing your favourite outfit and hue. There’s something about blue that will make you want to go back to it during any season but with the only one saying that you’re still not over the colour. While daytime works best for minis, go for midis and maxis at nighttime all of which can be amplified with the right top. Try barrettes, zipper tops, off0-shoulders, and knits if you’re feeling the chills outside.

To give you the most recent scoop, actress Kriti Sanon the diva who celebrated her birthday yesterday is on fire as she’s promoting her recent film. Good for us, we’ve got ample outfit inspiration coming from her end. The one colour that seems to have received her constant vote is blue while pink, orange, white, and neon too made an entry. From a blue velvet dress to a star-printed top and today in a two-piece combo, we’re ready to bring back the shade we assumed to be up to no good.

Kriti donned a set that featured a mini skirt and a cropped top, both separates had an interesting story weaved to them and here we have the details for you. The double-layered top played as a sleeveless (royal blue) and an off-shoulder (sapphire blue) with 3/4th puff sleeves. Both of which had the feature of a center gold zip in common that was slightly opened to make for a V-neck. It was teamed with a sapphire blue skirt that entailed two flap pockets and gold zip details designed to the sides of the mini number.

She opted for center-parted hair that was tied up to a ponytail. The glam made for easy on the eyes look with matte skin, pink lipstick, kohl-rimmed eyes, groomed and filled in eyebrows. Kriti has lately been mostly opting for a neckpiece look since the promotions kick-started and found her affinity towards hoops and fingerings. Her peppy choice of pointed-toe neon pumps doesn’t seem to gel along with her outfit and we feel it pink would have been a better colour pick.

