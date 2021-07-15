Kriti Sanon adds a chic polka dot twist to her classic white jumpsuit; Yay or Nay?

Kriti Sanon makes a chic statement in an asymmetrical polka dot number and we’re in awe. Check it out

When it comes to fashion, Kriti Sanon has always been someone to bring something new to the table. From her desi outfits to making a statement in some of the chicest mini dresses, the Luka Chuppi actress has come a long way when it comes to her style. Today, it proved to be no different as the actress got all dolled up for the promotions of her new movie, Mimi.

For the day of interviews, the actress made sure all eyes were on her as she chose a chic white jumpsuit. The strapless number did full justice to her tall and lean frame as it then cinched at her waist to show off her curves. The wide-legged pants then cropped at her ankles to elevate her tall frame. While the white pantsuit was a chic statement in its own. The actress amped it up with a sheer polka dotted layer over it. She picked out a cropped wrap top with asymmetrical details. It further featured dots in black that worked as a great contrast while the exaggerated balloon sleeves added extra oomph to the look.

As though the outfit wasn’t enough on its own, she elevated the look with a sleek centre-parted ponytail that complemented the outfit well. Adding colour to the achromatic scheme, Kriti picked out a pair of red pointy pumps while a matching bold red lip added more to the look.

We are absolute fans of the look and it’s a huge YAY from our end. What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: Shilpa Shetty Kundra in denim fringe pants and white top sparkled her way to reign high; YAY or NAY?

Credits :instagram

Share your comment ×