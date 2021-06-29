  1. Home
Kriti Sanon adds a pop of colour to her outfit & styles it with an EXPENSIVE Saint Laurent tote; Yay or Nay?

Kriti Sanon opts for a colourful bralette under her black bodycon as she steps out in the city. Check it out
42346 reads Mumbai Updated: June 29, 2021 10:55 pm
Kriti Sanon adds a pop of colour to her outfit & styles it with an EXPENSIVE Saint Laurent tote; Yay or Nay? Kriti Sanon adds a pop of colour to her outfit & styles it with an EXPENSIVE Saint Laurent tote; Yay or Nay?
Kriti Sanon has been killing it when it comes to her street-style game. The actress has been making quite a lot of chic statements lately and we’re definitely in awe. While Ms Sanon has a personal style of her own, she often tries to step out of her boundaries and bring something new to the table. Yesterday it proved to be no different as the actress made a stunning statement with her casual wardrobe. 

As the paparazzi clicked Kriti in the city, she looked every bit ravishing in all-black attire. Ditching her usual co-ord sets, the actress picked out a black bodycon that hug her body and showed off her gorgeous curves. The classic LBD also featured a midi-length silhouette with a thigh-high slit adding extra oomph. 

Talking about extra oomph, Kriti then stole the show as she added a pop of colour to the LBD with a bright pink lace bralette underneath. We particularly loved the way the dress and the bralette perfectly matched each other without going overboard. She then added a sporty touch to the look by styling her outfit with a pair of Nike sneakers. Adding more to the look, Sanon then accessorised her look with a Saint Laurent tote in black that approximately retails at INR 80,000. While her outfit and apparel were all worth talking about, she balanced out the look and kept her hair and makeup to a minimum. She even shared a selfie with designer Manish Malhotra as she dined with him at his Mumbai home. 

What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below. 

