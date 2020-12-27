Kriti Sanon, Alaya F & Khushi Kapoor get spotted in the city; Who do you think has the best off duty style?

Kriti Sanon, Alaya F and Khushi Kapoor step out in the city and flaunt their casual style. Who do you think was the best dressed?

It’s no secret that the past few months have been particularly difficult. While we’ve all managed to stay indoors for the most part of it, the Bollywood industry was also put on hold. Now that the things are slowly starting to get back on track and people are starting to adapt to the ‘new normal,’ we are seeing celebrities stepping out more than ever. From hair salons to festive parties, they are making the most of their time out. While doing so, you know that they’re definitely going to put their best fashion foot forward and yesterday, it proved to be no different. We not only spotted one diva looking her best self but three of them taking the city by the storm.

First up, we have Kriti Sanon who stepped out looking her casual best. The actress chose for a pair of high-waisted grey denim shorts that showed enough of her long toned legs. She styled it with a black tank top which was layered over a neon lacy bra which served as a pop of colour to her casual look. Her black cross-body bag was then elevated with a matching scarf tied around the belt. Ms Sanon let her hair down in soft waves while her no-makeup makeup look and a mauve lipstick completed her look.

Next on our list is the Jawaani Jaaneman debutante, Alaya F. The actress was spotted looking fresh as ever in a pair of blue striped shorts that was paired with a black printed graphic tee. Alaya then styled the look with a pair of white Gucci platform sneakers and let her hair down in natural waves. With a glowing makeup and a Louis Vuitton purse, she completed her off-duty look in style.

Talking about style, we have next on our list. Ms Kapoor was spotted out and about in the city looking her best casual self as she opted for a pair of baggy blue flared jeans with cuts around the knees. She styled the baggy jeans with a pink graphic tee by Gucci. A pair of white sneakers added a casual touch to the look while she let her messy waves down in a centre-part. Khushi then accessorised the look with a pink mini purse proving she’s well-versed with fashion trends.

Who do you think was the best dressed yesterday? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: Pinkvilla Beauty Awards 2020: Alia Bhatt to Tara Sutaria; Here are the best makeup looks of the year gone by

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :viral bhayani

Share your comment ×