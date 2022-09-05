Kriti Sanon in an Alexandre Vauthier asymmetric mini dress brought a dose of metallic magic; Yay or Nay?

Mini dresses are big news once more. Kriti Sanon served a strong style moment in a shimmery dress over the weekend and we're here to tell you we can't put away such a glam ensemble. Its fame continues to endure for good and with a trusty dress, you can take its alluring legacy forward. Life in a dress can be the chicest and this mini dress proves it well. Here's your 101 lesson on how to get your party shine right.

Recently for film producer Murad Khetani’s birthday party, Bollywood actors showed up in fashionably best ensembles. Kriti was one of the attendees and did she just bend the rule of monsoon fashion? No jacket, no maxi dress but a stylish mini dress to sweep the hearts of many were chosen. Never afraid to be seen in unconventionally patterned outfits, Kriti probably never sees fashion as just fashion. The bottom line? Meant to denote compelling, head-turning, and spiffy! And who could forget her latest look? Can we ever?

Styled by Sukriti Grover, the Adipurush actress dazzled in a mini body-hugging dress from Alexandre Vauthier. This amber yellow attire featured full sleeves, shoulder pads, a draped-like effect, metallic threading, and an asymmetric neckline and hem. This Rs. 1,95,882.11 ensemble was topped off with silver metallic double-strappy stilettos, gold rings, and earrings. Kriti's skin had a dewy base, sheeny peach lips which also matched with her eye makeup. Her hairdo included a straight texture and a middle part.

