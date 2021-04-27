Kriti Sanon to Alia Bhatt: 5 Actresses who looked pretty in lavender

The lavender colour represents royalty, serenity and grace, making it a great colour choice for summer wear.

Our B-town actresses have been spotted looking bright as ever in lavender coloured outfits time and again. Apart from it being an extremely soothing colour to the mind, it is also the colour of royalty and speaks of elegance, refinement and luxury. Any outfit in the colour lavender automatically looks radiant and graceful. Apart from that, the scorching heat from the sun demands us to dress in pastel colours in order to feel cool and composed. Thus, lavender makes a great colour for summer wear. We have shortlisted a few of our favourite actresses that brought lavender into their wardrobes and inspired us to do the same.

Kriti Kharbanda

The quintessential girl-next-door, Kriti Kharbanda has made minimal chicness and understated glamour her forte. She looked like an absolute delight and oozed out a sensational vibe in this lavender off-shoulder dress. The dress featured balloon net sleeves that highlighted the ensemble. She fabulously paired the outfit with the bare minimum as she opted for classic silver heels, center parted soft curls and neutral makeup.

Kriti Sanon

The gorgeous Kriti Sanon never fails to impress us with her on-duty as well as off-duty looks. She managed to bring in the lavender colour into her athleisure wear with a simple, yet eye-catching tracksuit that any millennial fashion enthusiast would adore. The monochrome attire featured a bralette, drawstring joggers and a cropped hoodie, all in the shade of soothing lavender. The airplane doodle printed on the bralette added a cute and quirky vibe to the outfit. She paired the look with classic white sneakers.

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani’s wardrobe has always been chic and classy and the actress has managed to make her place in the fashion industry. The Bhool Bhulaiya 2 actress looked mesmerising in a purple chiffon crop top with puff sleeves and ruffles around the square neckline. The top was decked with abstract circular prints that had an edgy vibe to it. Kiara paired this with lavender pleated high-waisted flared pants that looked super comfy. She teamed the look with golden strappy sandals, gold hoop earrings and a tan-coloured clutch bag.

Alia Bhatt kept it easy-breezy and yet classy with a rather simple lavender wrap-around dress that still managed to make her the centre of attention. The linen ensemble provided a very clean and symmetrical silhouette and featured a front tie-up belt that cinched at the waist. This look was the epitome of minimalism and yet the actress carried it like she owned the room! The Udta Punjab actress added a contrasting touch to the outfit by pairing it with yellow strappy heels.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor has always been a fan of fun colours and interesting silhouettes. The actress brought in the shade of lavender in a colour-blocked asymmetrical playsuit. The outfit was adorned in a shade of lavender and powder pink, along with a neon vinyl belt. The feminine playsuit featured an extra flap of fabric on its front that created an illusion of a mini dress. The Dostana 2 actress accessorised the look by adding a contrasting hue with quirky heart-shaped earrings in hot pink. She completed the look with a pair of soft pink pumps that added on to the fun colours of the outfit.

Which actress pulled off the lavender colour with style according to you? Let us know in the comments below.

