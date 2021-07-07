Kriti Sanon to Alia Bhatt: 6 Times Bollywood’s glam goddesses proved fringe ensembles are foolproof fits

In the mood to have fun with fringe outfits? It’s so much in trend and we have the proof you’ll love. Go, go, get set to twirl!

Have you been in a situation wherein you felt you cannot get enough of one dress because of its overall aesthetic? Elements like embellishments, tassels, dramatic sleeves, prints, and more can elevate an outfit without much ado. Fringes are a great example too. It received its share of a high-fashion moment recently at the Chloe resort collection 2022 and another note-worthy red carpet look was projected by model Candice Swanepoel at the recent Cannes opening. The top benefit of fringes is such that it does not stay confined to the catwalks alone, whatever your prevailing vibe, say less chic and more fun, or vice versa, it can dress you up fabulously.

Need real proof? We have them jotted down for you so you can take the plunge with zero worries.

The world knows the Luka Chuppi actress as Kriti Sanon but we would love to call her a trailblazer who keeps on blessing our Instagram feed with her lewks. She donned a Deme by Gabriella’s noodle strap yellow fringe maxi dress for an award night and sealed the radiant look with a ponytail and hoops.

While sarees are an obvious favourite of the Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi’s actress, knows how to rock a fringe dress with equal elegance. The Herve Leger blush pink one-shoulder number bore triple layers of fringes giving it an effect of the tiered dress. Two tips to complete the look: Tie your hair up to a knotted bun and grab a pair of gold hoops.

Looking absolutely divine in a Shivan and Narresh white mini dress, the Hungama 2 actress, Kundra nailed the asymmetrical number effortlessly. The dress was divided into two parts, while the one side entailed a tube sweetheart neckline which flowed down with a trail and the other side was ruched and had a puff one-shoulder sleeve that ended with fringes. She perfected the art of adding neon to a monochrome silhouette with mesh peep-toe heels.

Keeping calm with around is difficult for the most obvious factor being she’s too hot for us to emulate her style. With the right flair and edge for fashion, the Chaiyya Chaiyya star slayed in a dual-toned bodycon fringe dress. The halter-neck sparkly dress enhanced her figure and thanks to the thigh-high slit and pumps, it made for the best party-ready outfit.

How to look and feel good? Keep up with the high-shine. While scarf tops are all the hype now, they can be worked in many ways. shined bright in a Giuseppe Di Morabito two-piece set. The green sequined ruched skirt was clubbed with a printed scarf strapless top that was designed with short frill detail. She skipped the accessories as usual and kept it to the point with strappy heels.

Treating our eyes with captivating attire since forever. The best fashion icon in B-town has to be Ahuja. Quirky, chic, unapologetic all blended makes for a No.1 look, and here’s the Pad Man actress doing it like magic in the label Taller Marmo cream Kaftan. The maxi-length cosy and breezy attire was tailored with fringes at the border. It was stunningly complemented with a black bag and flats.

Who donned the fringe outfit the best? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | International Chocolate Day 2021: 6 Times stars proved that brown hued outfits are always easy on the eye

Credits :INSTAGRAM

Share your comment ×