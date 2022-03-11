Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt to Shraddha Kapoor: Ashley Rebello's BEST & WORST DRESSED stars from the week

Stylish airport looks to elegant desi looks, we've seen it all this week. Bright and fun colours to neutral basic hues, our most favourite divas gave it all in this past week. Figure flattering silhouettes to not-so-flattering pieces to any body type, this week was as exciting as any of them are.

In our customary weekly segment, we got ace stylist to Salman Khan and designer Ashley Rebello to share his best and worst dressed celebrity looks from the week gone by. Take a look!

Best Dressed

Deepika Padukone

I guess she is going to some freeze zone. Even though it's summer and blazing hot, how does she manage to look so uber cool?!

Kriti Sanon

Love the flower power looks with all in bloom! The colour, the hair and the look spells - Summer is here.

Alia Bhatt

This foil chiffon saree is just so in vogue and the look reminds me of the song, She is fresh, so fresh, exciting...

Kiara Advani

An evening out, shaadi ya sangeet, this summer length and the sexy strappy blouse take Kiara notches higher up.



Worst Dressed

Kareena Kapoor Khan

It's just wrong and you can see why.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Love the sunflower buttercup colour but the jumpsuit would have done the trick. The drama behind says no no no!

Shraddha Kapoor

I love black, wear it all the time! But summer is here, so though I love the style, a big no to the colour.

Who according to you was the best and worst dressed star from the week gone by? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Shraddha Kapoor, Suhana Khan to Deepika Padukone: Ashley Rebello's BEST & WORST dressed of the week