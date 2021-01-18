Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt to Shraddha Kapoor: Celeb approved ways to OOMPH up your outfits with tassels

Adding some oomph to your clothing, tassels are the head-turners and here is how the B-town celebrities look vibrant in it.

From the times of King Tutankhamen, tassels have been an essence of style. There is nothing cooler than a woman in tassels strolling across as her fringed frock bounces around her. It adds an element of movement, something that gets our eyes glued on to it. Having ruled the runways past years, the tassel trend is gaining its momentum into the mainstream wardrobe. From shoes to ornaments, from handbags to dresses, the tassel treatment is turning up the fashion spirit of everything.

This bouncy, quirky, whimsy fashion trend, which was initially a way to keep annoying pests away while cowboys were tending their herds, has become a tool for designers in creating a massive visual impact. All you need is a touch of tassels to elevate a staple piece to a statement piece instantly.

The millennial style icon Kriti Sanon is a heartthrob in this Falguni Shane Peacock golden chevron dress. While the smokey eyes and nude lips added the silent charm, it's the shiny golden colour and fringed hemline that steals the eyes. The tassels give it all the bling needed and we say this dress is a slayer indeed! Tasselled hemlines give a youthful elegance and make your movement highly interesting.

looks like a Greek goddess in her Yousef Al Jasmi gown. If it’s not the drop-down diamond earrings, the simple diamond bracelet or the statement ring that grabs your attention, it’s definitely the good old tassels and shimmer. The beige hued gown covered in silver tassels is everything that elegance means also the deep v-neckline boarded in tassels brings on the drama putting her beautiful face in the focus, throwing major retro vibes. She rounded off the look with Dyuti Bansal’s light gold, nude heels.

Absolutely ravishing in Giuseppe di Morabito, got us drooling at the sight of her. The actress paired her printed top with a ruched metallic green skirt with tassel details. Call it cute, vibrant, glitter and glamour; the wild waves, golden hoops and stunning nude heels give all the radiant glam perfect for a weekend disco party.

We aren’t sure of what shraddha is laughing at but something that goes unsaid is that fact tassels are for the happy babies. Looking cosy and sassy in a brown fringed mini skirt from Deme by Gabriella, Shraddha featured Charles and Keith white heels in perfection. The actress pulled off the separates well and if not for the tassels on her skirt the outfit would have gone boring.

Are tassels the element of entertainment in one’s outfit? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below.

