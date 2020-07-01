Kriti Sanon is all about the BLING: 5 times her sequin outfits stole the show

The actress seems to have aced the method of sporting sparkly outfits both on the red carpet and off. Check out our five favourites!

For celebrities, embracing all things glam and shimmery comes with the job description. While many shy away from all that glitters and prefer to keep it simple with toned-down colours and muted shades, others embrace it like a second skin.

Kriti Sanon is one such diva who seems to love sporting shimmery, metallic and glittery outfits. The best part - she doesn't do it just on the red carpet! The Raabta actress knows how to bring on the glitter even off the red carpet!

All that glitters is gold, and Kriti knows it well. She got on the bandwagon and sported the sequin saree by Manish Malhotra that was a raging trend. With her hair pulled up into a neat bun, large chaanbaalis and flowers in her hair completed her elegant look.

For a red carpet event, Kriti didn't hold back from channelling her inner Disney princess. Looking like a vision in a shimmery silver off-shoulder gown, Sanon made jaws drop. Simple silver hoop earrings made for the perfect elegant accessories for this lavish outfit.

For yet another red carpet event, Kriti Sanon raised the temperature in a lovely deep purple gown by Zara Umarigar. The thigh-high slit, plunging neckline and backless finish ensured she looked no less than a showstopper on the red carpet.

Glitter and all things dazzling aren't just meant for red carpets and Kriti knows this. To the promotional event, Kriti dolled up in a blush pink sequin one-shoulder outfit that featured a high-low hemline.

Elevating a simple shirt, Kriti styled it with a sequin Aztec mini high-waisted skirt to bring some life into the otherwise dull look. A little dazzle goes a long way and Sanon knows this!

Which blingy outfit do you like Kriti Sanon the best? Comment below and let us know.

