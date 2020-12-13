  1. Home
  2. fashion

Kriti Sanon is all geared up for the party season in a colourful strapless Malak El Ezzawy dress: Yay or Nay?

Taking party dressing to an all-new level, Kriti Sanon picked out a vibrant dress that is perfect for the party season.
25605 reads Mumbai
Kriti Sanon is all geared up for the party season in a colourful strapless Malak El Ezzawy dress: Yay or Nay?Kriti Sanon is all geared up for the party season in a colourful strapless Malak El Ezzawy dress: Yay or Nay?
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Now that the year has almost come to an end, everybody is gearing up to ring in the new year that seems promising. Since everybody has been holed up at home for most of 2020, getting all decked up is definitely on the to-do list this party season. Kriti Sanon's latest outfit seems just perfect for the occasion. 

The actress' stylist, Sukriti Grover shared some latest pictures of the diva who was all dressed up in a colourful number, that we think is just right! The actress rocked a strapless mini dress with a sweetheart neckline. The dress by Malak El Ezzawy featured a black bodice with colourful small tassels attached to it. The outfit also featured a long train attached to the side of her dress that added character to it. Styled with strappy black stilettos and statement silver earrings, Kriti rocked the look. 
Her cropped hair was styled into tousled waves, berry-hued eyeshadow, filled-in brows and neutral-toned lips completed her look. 

We think Kriti pulled off the look well and love how minimally it was styled. The actress who was tested positive for COVID-19 is currently under quarantine, and here's wishing her a speedy recovery!

What are your thoughts on Kriti Sanon's outfit? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know. 

ALSO READ: Fashion Faceoff: Tara Sutraria or Sara Ali Khan in Coolie No. 1: Who wore the one shoulder pink dress better?

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :sukriti grover instagram

You may like these
Kriti Sanon keeps it colourful and festive in a Sukriti and Aakriti lehenga: Yay or Nay?
Kriti Sanon LOVES white: How she rocked the colour in ruffle, pleated and desi outfits
Kriti Sanon makes a strong case for white sneakers in a day and night look: Yay or Nay?
Kriti Sanon in Shivan and Narresh and Coach: Yay or Nay?
Kriti Sanon is all geared up for the party season in a monochrome outfit and red lips: Yay or Nay?
Kriti Sanon shows us 5 different and fuss free ways to style a simple shirt 