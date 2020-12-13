Kriti Sanon is all geared up for the party season in a colourful strapless Malak El Ezzawy dress: Yay or Nay?

Taking party dressing to an all-new level, Kriti Sanon picked out a vibrant dress that is perfect for the party season.

Now that the year has almost come to an end, everybody is gearing up to ring in the new year that seems promising. Since everybody has been holed up at home for most of 2020, getting all decked up is definitely on the to-do list this party season. Kriti Sanon's latest outfit seems just perfect for the occasion.

The actress' stylist, Sukriti Grover shared some latest pictures of the diva who was all dressed up in a colourful number, that we think is just right! The actress rocked a strapless mini dress with a sweetheart neckline. The dress by Malak El Ezzawy featured a black bodice with colourful small tassels attached to it. The outfit also featured a long train attached to the side of her dress that added character to it. Styled with strappy black stilettos and statement silver earrings, Kriti rocked the look.

Her cropped hair was styled into tousled waves, berry-hued eyeshadow, filled-in brows and neutral-toned lips completed her look.

We think Kriti pulled off the look well and love how minimally it was styled. The actress who was tested positive for COVID-19 is currently under quarantine, and here's wishing her a speedy recovery!

What are your thoughts on Kriti Sanon's outfit? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

Credits :sukriti grover instagram

