Kriti Sanon is all geared up for the party season in a monochrome outfit and red lips: Yay or Nay?

The actress showed off her slender frame in a black and white bustier crop top and we are taking note, for this party season! Take a look.

Now that December is here, the party season is fast approaching. While November was all about the desi festivals where we sported our traditional best, December is all about keeping it chic and stylish, for those Christmas and New Years Eve parties. Kriti Sanon is already in high spirits and we are taking note on how to style our looks from her, this season.

For her latest look, Kriti Sanon kept it simple with a touch of sexy. Styled by Sukriti Grover, Kriti showed off her lean frame in a black and white crop top with spaghetti straps by Flirtatious. She paired this with a pair of formal black pants that fitted her well till her knee and flared up from knee-down, by designer duo Shivan and Narresh. Proving that nothing is better than keeping things minimal, she completed this with a pair of classic black pumps and statement rings and a pair of matching glittery earrings.

For her makeup, Kriti Sanon had her go-to makeup artiste, Adrian Jacobs ensure her skin looked flawless. Deep red lips, defined brows and minimum makeup, completed her look.

Her hair on the other hand was styled into simple, loose glossy and voluminous waves.

We love Kriti's look from head to toe! It is the perfect minimal outfit to sport this party season. For those chilly nights, a simple black blazer thrown over should make for a warm outfit.

What are your thoughts on Kriti Sanon's latest look? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

Credits :sukriti grover instagram

