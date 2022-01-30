Kriti Sanon is all set for Spring in an olive green denim romper and her Dior saddle bag: Yay or Nay?

Kriti Sanon has been delivering one blockbuster film after another. The Mimi star seems unstoppable at the moment as her films took over multiple OTT platforms and she delivered her performances with conviction and finesse. The actress has managed to stun us both on and off-screen with her impeccable sense of style as well.

The actress was spotted yesterday heading out for meetings in the city. For this, she put forth a simple look perfect for the upcoming Spring season. An olive green denim romper was Kriti's choice of outfit for the day. It featured puff sleeves, pockets at her hips and a matching cloth tie at her waist to give her outfit some shape.

Accessories have always been key to Kriti's look. A pair of matching green tennis shoes, black statement sunglasses, layered necklaces, minimal gold hoop earrings and a Dior saddle bag in a tan brown shade completed this casual yet chic look.

Minimal makeup with tinted lips and a flawless base, her centre-parted locks styled into easy waves framed her face well and completed her look.

The Dior saddle has been Kriti's go-to bag off-late. She was seen sporting it with her neutral-tone outfit last week to accessorise her look and now it seems like she's obsessed, and we can't blame her! The neutral brown shade manages to go well with any outfit she sports and blends right in.

What are your thoughts on Kriti Sanon's latest street style look? Would you imitate it? Comment below and let us know.

