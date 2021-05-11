Kriti Sanon to Ananya Panday: 5 Celebs flaunting earthy tones

Fill your wardrobe with neutral tones this season and amp up your fashion game.

Earthy tones are basically clothes in the shades of brown, beige and olive green. A lot of people also define earthy tones as anything that has brown in it. Since brown is the colour of the soil and olive green is the colour of leaves, these colours belong to the earthy tones category. These neutrals are highly used by stylists and fashionistas during the fall and winters but our Bollywood celebrities have now shown us ways on how to pull them off even in the spring and summer season. Now add an everlasting versatility to your wardrobe this summer just like our B-town divas spotted in these earthy-hued offerings.

The gorgeous and evergreen Katrina Kaif looked casual and chic as she was spotted in a beige jumpsuit. The collared, ankle length jumpsuit featured a matching belt and looked phenomenal on the diva. The beige colour added a minimalism to the outfit that matched Katrina’s style. The Bharat actress accessorised the outfit with chunky sneakers and oversized sunglasses.

Kriti Sanon

In contrast to Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon chose a darker shade in the earthy toned colour palette by opting for a dark brown outfit that comprised a brown satin shirt with full sleeves and a bell hem. She paired this shirt with a matching ruched high-waisted skirt that featured a thigh-high slit. She wore a bikini top with the word Love inscribed on it underneath the unbuttoned shirt. The actress teamed the look with multiple gold rings.

Deepika is definitely a fan of monotone looks and she certainly knows how to slay them. She went for an earthy monotone ensemble as she was seen wearing a Zara shirt paired with slim-fit neutral-tone formal pants with slits at the ankles. She revved up this outfit by layering it with a sandy-hued long coat with rolled-up sleeves. She accessorised the look with brown pumps, a matching pouch and chain-link gold necklace and minimal gold hoop earrings.

Parineeti does have a flair for pantsuits and she knows exactly how to pull them off. The Hasee Toh Phasee actress was decked up in a brown pantsuit which featured a full-sleeved open front oversized blazer and high-waisted baggy pants. The diva kept the earthy-toned look as bold and simple as possible as she paired it with pointed black heels and simple diamond studs.

Ananya Panday

If there is any actress that can put together an insouciant look effortlessly, it is Ananya Panday. The young actress has always managed to rock every single trend and bring it into her on-duty and off-duty looks. She was seen in a comfy-looking co-ord set that featured an off-shoulder brown crop top with a ruffled hemline paired with a matching pair of pants in satin. She opted for a minimal accessory look by simply pairing the ensemble with nothing but a diamond ring.

Which actress looked the best in an earthy toned outfit? Let us know in the comments below.

