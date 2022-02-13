Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday to Deepika Padukone: A roundup of all the most GLAM celebrity looks from the week

It was an eventful week for the Bollywood industry. From film releases to new launches of shows, we got a great look at the latest trends that celebrities are loving. Promotional wardrobes for films, premieres of new films, heading out for parties and more, we saw some of the most glamorous looks in just a span of 7 days!

Mini dresses and skirts to the most glamorous sarees, we saw it all this year. Take a look at it and let us know your favourite look from the week.

Kriti Sanon

In a white off-shoulder bodycon dress from Showpo, Kriti Sanon looked like a bombshell. The corset-style top with a ruched skirt with a high-low hemline that showed off her toned legs. A statement diamond necklace, stacked-up rings and a pair of red heels that matched her red lips completed her look.

Ananya Panday

Making a strong case for Valentine's Day dressing, Ananya sported a red mini outfit. A halter-neck top neatly tucked into a fitted skirt with ruffles to one side from C/Meo Collective. A pair of black heels and her hair styled into breezy waves completed this glorious look of the actress.

Deepika Padukone

For the screen of her film Gehraiyaan, the actress was decked up in an Alex Perry number. She rocked a black bodysuit beneath a neon leather mini skirt and completed her look with a statement black blazer. A pair of black stiletto pumps completed her glamorous look.

Alia Bhatt

Putting forth one of the most gorgeous desi looks so far, Alia Bhatt rocked a white Punit Balana saree with a minimal white blouse featuring gold embroidery. A deep red lip, statement earrings and red roses in her hair completed Bhatt's promotional look for Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

The Begum of Bollywood looked every bit glam in a shimmery sequin bronze oversized shirt that was neatly tucked into a black high-waisted skirt with a slit that also bore sequins all over. A pair of transparent heels and flushed makeup and hair styled into barrel waves completed the actress' look.

Parineeti Chopra

Looking ravishing, Parineeti Chopra picked out a monochrome striped saree from Masaba Gupta's shelves. The outfit featured a thick gold embroidered border and she styled it with a black full-sleeve blouse with gold prints all over. Hair pulled into a ponytail, smokey eyes and statement gold chaandbalis completed her desi look.

Madhuri Dixit

Putting forth one of the hottest looks of the week, Madhuri Dixit slipped into a leather dress from House of CB for the trailer launch of her new show, The Fame Game. Her black slip dress ended well below her knees and hugged her hourglass figure. Gold hoop earrings black pumps and hair styled into beachy waves completed the diva's look.

Malaika Arora

Making a strong case for shimmer and shine, Malaika Arora picked out a glittery red full-length dress with a deep plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit from Madison d'AngelAnn. A thick red belt made from fabric cinched her tiny waist while statement gold stilettos, hair styled into glossy waves and statement drop earrings completed the diva's look.

Which diva's glam look was your favourite from the week gone by? Comment below and let us know.

