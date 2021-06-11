Kriti Sanon to Anushka Sharma: 3 Times actresses let their silver jewellery steal the show

Chunky silver jewellery has a fan following of its own and these celebs don’t steal its spotlight!

People who wear chunky silver jewellery know the kind of statement-making power it has. If you are one of them, you know that you cannot pair anything else with silver jewellery because these metal accessories are enough to steal the show. Actresses always love to have their eyes on themselves but there are often times when they let their outfits or jewellery do the talking and here are 3 times Bollywood divas let their chunky silver jewellery do the talking.

Silver jhumkas have a charm of their own and knows this fact right. The actress picked out a simple pink cotton kurta and amped up her look with a pair of statement earrings that were enough to steal the show. To let the earrings be the statement piece, she even pulled her hair back in a bun to give it its due credit!

Moving on, we have Kareena Kapoor Khan who amped up her monochromatic polka-dotted saree with her signature kohl-rimmed eyes and a pair of statement silver earrings. These gorgeous earrings were the only accessory she picked for the day and boy did it create a statement!

Last but not the least, we also have Kriti Sanon who happily let her statement silver necklaces do the talking. The actress picked out an all-white outfit and styled layers of chunky necklaces over her white shirt showing an indo-western way to pull off these gorgeous pieces.

