Kriti Sanon to Anushka Sharma: When celebs took Fendi bags out for a 'funtastic' spin

A handbag has always been an embodiment of chic style that never goes down the wrong path. You've probably been in a situation where your outfit appeared to be very simple, but your bag was the hero who drew all the attention. Among the many hidden gems out there, Fendi has been one of our favourites because we adore the taste of luxury it exudes.

Here’s a closer look at the times B-town actresses took Fendi around looking so very fabulous. Kriti Sanon sure knows what comes to use when you have an errand to run or a work meeting. The Heropanti actress partnered her all-black look which consisted of a black shirt, distressed denim shorts, and running shoes. But, as always her accessories were unmissable and we spotted gold necklaces, a watch, hoop earrings, a face mask, and the ultimate star also referred to as the Fendi knit jute bag that costs Rs. 1.69 lakh. The brand name stood out thanks to the font used and the hue, of course. With its detachable straps, it’s easy to carry around and the chances of you forgetting you had a bag with you are likely less.

An on-fleek airport style isn’t a thing of the past in ’s case. From leather to denim and boots, we’ve been losing our hearts to each of her looks, and girl, we’ll never get bored. The Piku starlet chose a denim moment with a jacket she wore over an oversized shirt which she teamed with black denim pants and brown ankle-length boots. We tried to look away from her Fendi orangish-brown tote bag priced at Rs 2,03,715 and may we admit that we failed miserably? It looks like the one that can fit a few essentials and those top handles only make life comfortable.

Bags may be the secret formula to nail a look but is the queen who knows how to do both exceptionally right. While Prada and Louis Vuitton bags remain her favourite, the Fendi mania black tote bag is worth Rs. 1.3 lakh keeps her company when she jet sets often. There’s probably no accessory that could have complemented her beige and white striped outfit better than this hand candy. The Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actress wrapped her look with sneakers, black circular sunnies, and a watch.

If dressed to the nines is a title we’d give every day, it would be the Good Newwz actress who would rank the list forever. She swore by a black outfit and the brown leather jacket that looked every bit cool. While her shoes looked perfect, her Fendi bag with a shoulder strap that costs approx Rs. 190,300 is class apart. Take a minute to obsess over those sunnies and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s watch as well.

In Ahuja’s style files there is nothing that reads less stylish or uncool. The Aisha starlet knows what a contemporary and eccentric look she can create but in the most compelling way. Here’s her in a Fendi beige pleated midi dress which she over an oversized jacket and a matching bag. Heard of this being possible? In her case, there’s never a no. The brown leather details looked trendy along with her black sunnies and mules.

