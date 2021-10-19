Kriti Sanon is a beauty in brown in Polite Society's blazer and Deme Love's co ords; Yay or Nay?

Life always seemed comfortable with black because you know it can easily work a chic look. So, is the colour brown that's warm to look at and not worthy of sleeping over this fall. It's swept the runway floors with panache and if you're denying its headline-grasping potential, give it a chance to rule your style game like Kriti Sanon.

Back-to-back movie promotions and gracing the many covers of magazines is something Kriti is up to lately. As the process continues, she’s leaving us massively flattered with plentiful style tips to borrow. A couple of hours ago, we stumbled upon an inspiration where the thirty-one-year-old is seen in her modish mode. Sukriti Grover pulled out a blazer from Polite Society to style Kriti. Although it looked sophisticated and brought a vibe that reminded us of business, it was super quick to blend with the coolness of Deme Love’s corset top and high-waisted mini skirt making it look so perfectly hot together. Look at the addition of leather patchwork that showed how to gradually lean into the leather weather.

A contrasting contribution of hues like white and black entered through her ankle-strap stilettos which were so very offbeat. of silver neck chains, hoop earrings, and fingerings were chosen to enhance the endless charm of this chocolate brown ensemble. Her overall look was completed with a peach pout, eyes that were completely coloured with eyeshadow and eyeliner, groomed brows, and her dyed-hair that was brushed into a center-parted look.

Is this look a YAY or NAY for you? Let us know in the comments below.

