Kriti Sanon is a bedazzling style queen in tangerine mini bodycon dress: Yay or Nay?

Counting days to the next season has finally landed spring to us. The fashionista is now officially ready to take on a brand new style route. If you're no stranger to trend charts, we're most definite that you're well-versed with colours that are meant to look legendary under the sultry sun. If you've sacrificed quite a lot of epic and jazzy hues, now is the time to stir up a storm like the Bachchhan Paandey actress.

Kriti Sanon is on a full glam show thanks to her movie promotions. After having nosedived into how to style bomber jackets and boots right, we're now contemplating how many dresses are too many to don. Sukriti Grover chose a mind-blowing dress to doll up the starlet and proved that a dress is always an unmatchable choice for a party-goer. The best part begins here, you can give your black dresses a good break. Looking as bright and striking as a flower, the 31-year-old proved that pastel ensembles need to step aside for a good second. Because tangerine is the colour of the now.

Her bodycon dress featured a closed neck and the ruched detailing on her sleeves, slightly on the bodice and the skirt is simply smashing. If you're not the one who doesn't give your vote to a dress that doesn't sparkle, you're at the right place. Its glistening look makes for a perfect snag. Complete your look with gold and silver accessories like hoop earrings, multiple rings, and tie-up strappy white heels. Tie your hair into a low ponytail and keep your makeup as warm as your outfit.



