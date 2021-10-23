Kriti Sanon in beige leather pants & a checkered trench coat gives major winter fashion goals; Yay or Nay?

Kriti Sanon's uber cool and chic style have always caught the attention of her fans as well as the fashion police. This cute and bubbly actress has seldom come across a fashion faux pas only because she can carry off anything effortlessly. From sarees to western outfits, she looks graceful and stylish both at the same time. While Kriti opts for a more comfortable style for her off-duty looks, this new look was quite astonishing.

Yesterday, we caught Param Sundari late at night as she made her way to the airport along with Tiger Shroff with whom she will be reuniting for Ganapath. A few days ago, Both Deepika and Alia Bhatt sported wide-legged leather pants at the airport. Jumping on the bandwagon too is Kriti who owned the airport runway in a beige turtleneck top paired with matching leather pants. She threw over a brown checkered trench coat that rested over her shoulder. Teaming with the outfit were her nude boots that blended well with her ensemble.

Kriti also carried a cross-body bag and accessorised with a gold chain-link necklace and her favourite hoops. She opted for her centre-parted signature hairstyle and had a fresh base. Kohl-rimmed eyes, neutral-toned lips and glowing skin looked radiant. Abiding by the COVID-19, she wore a grey coloured mask that bore the initial 'K' in white. We have previously found her wearing masks bearing her initials so it doesn't come as a surprise.

Overall, we think she looked stunning. What do you guys think? Yay or Nay? Tell us in the comments.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif's chic airport style included a black outfit layered with Chloé's hot pink jacket: Yay or Nay?



