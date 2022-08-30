Kriti Sanon in a blue shirt shows how to colour up your all-white casual outfit; Yay or Nay?

Crop tops and shorts have increasingly become popular choices. Well, Kriti Sanon recently gave a cool case in point. She has set a few prime examples with crop tops that looked stylish with comfy denim pants. True, crop tops aren't officially back but if you have a pro to give you a workable assurance, go for it. Please give the celeb diva an award right now. Her off-duty or red carpet looks are often a total style package. We're also sensing a favourite accessory of the Adipurush actress. Are you thinking about what we're seeing? To get on heels with a chic look, follow this guide to replicate it.

You've piled on too many jackets, isn't it? Sounds like the standard monsoon fashion rule. But, we have an alternative option for you. Now, it's you who needs to choose your player right? If you think peppy is the way forward, then this is a green signal. Clicked in the city recently, Kriti's casual style comprised of a white ribbed crop top which had a V neckline and a drawstring detail which put out the ruched finish. Using a crop top can never be enough and do you want to know why? The Mimi actress wore this crop top for the first time with blue jeans. It looked fashionable then, and the second time didn't disappoint us.

Kriti styled her crop top with a cobalt blue shirt which had drawstring-tie-ups attached on both sides. She also paired these with high-waisted white denim shorts which bore frayed hems. White sneakers, a Dior saddle bag, and black tinted sunnies nailed her OOTD.

A YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

