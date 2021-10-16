Kriti Sanon can rock every type of saree and here is the evidence

Kriti Sanon did not take long to mark her territory in the industry. From her acting skills to her dress sense, she’s got it all! Apart from her glamorous street style looks, Kriti has also managed to embrace her culture in radiant sarees. Let’s take a look at how the diva has managed to look gorgeous each time in these different types of sarees.

Belted Saree

Kriti Sanon left us completely stunned as she opted for a bright yellow saree by Manish Malhotra. Although the saree itself was simple, it was the blouse that made the ensemble unique. Kriti draped the saree over a strapless blouse that bore statement ruffled sleeves. She added an extra dose of drama by cinching her waist with a matching belt that added a modern touch to the look. The Mimi actress accessorised the look with an emerald choker and a statement ring.

Fusion Saree

Kriti went all out with her love for sneakers as she paired them with her fusion saree. The Panipat actress was seen wearing a green and white kurti upon which she draped her leaf print saree by Abraham and Thakore. Ms.Sanon accessorised her saree with a pair of white sneakers, silver rings and silver earrings. The loose side braid was a great way to round off the look!

Banarasi Silk Saree

Kriti stepped out in a vibrant handwoven pink silk saree by Ekaya. It featured gold cherry blossom motifs and a contrasting green border. Bringing a modern touch to her otherwise traditional saree, the Hum Do Hamare Do actress chose a strapless blouse, which was fastened with a knot at the back. Keeping her accessories to a minimum, the star simply opted for chunky gold chandbalis.

Sheer Saree

Manish Malhotra sarees have been a mainstay in Kriti Sanon’s wardrobe. Sanon wore a sheer silvery-blue saree with a bralette-style blouse. The beautiful grey-blue tulle saree was elevated with multi coloured sequined flowers all over in the shades of neon pink, orange, aqua blue, red, green and yellow. The pallu was also edged with a feather border. A matching bralette-style blouse rounded off the look. The actress opted for nothing but a pair of diamond chandelier earrings and a cocktail ring.

Pre-Draped Saree

Kriti Sanon selected this gorgeous pre-draped saree designed by Monisha Jaising. The saree was more like a gown with the one-shoulder style silhouette that was extended to become the pallu and the very evident pleats in the front made sure that saree flare is not lost. The teal ensemble had some beautiful embellishment and elegant design overall that made it statement-worthy too. She simply styled the saree with stellar chandbali earrings and a ring.

Which saree worn by Kriti Sanon is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

