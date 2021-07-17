Kriti Sanon colour blocks her starry outfit like a pro and we’re in awe; Yay or Nay?

Kriti Sanon makes the nautical colour scheme look good as she gives it a starry twist. Check it out

Kriti Sanon is currently on a roll as she is making quite a few fashion choices that are chic, gorgeous and all things amazing. Right from bodycon dresses to asymmetrical polka-dotted numbers, the actress is truly giving it her all. Today, she’s back at it again with her gorgeous colour-blocked number.

For a fashionable day out, Kriti picked out a starry printed shirt with a tie-up collared neckline. While the blue and white shirt was enough to make a statement, the actress balanced the print out with a pair of white high-waisted pants. The pants bore a flared silhouette with the hem touching the floor. The blue and white combination is definitely a classic one and Kriti being a bit experimental chose to colour block the look. She balanced out the red in the outfit by picking a bright belt and a pair of pointy pumps.

Adding to the reds in the outfit, Kriti picked out a gorgeous glam look. The Luka Chuppi actress chose for a bold lip and complemented the look with smudged smokey eyes that added extra definition to her eyes. With a lot going on with the outfit and makeup, Ms Sanon chose to keep her hair pulled back in a textured bun while a few strands of hair framed her face.

