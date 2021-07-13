Kriti Sanon coloured the city pink today in a mini bodycon dress; YAY or NAY?

Can you hear us scream, “Pretty in pink?” The actress blessed our screens again as she donned a pink body-hugging mini dress today. Read for more details!

Body-hugging dresses have journeyed for many years proving their appropriateness does not stick to an office or a brunch setting. They can take you anywhere your heart wishes for during any season. If winter is at its peak, go for ribbed or cushiony materials and if summer has dawned upon you, go for a vivid-hued, short and sleeveless number. The trick to make it a winner lies in picking out a colour that can instantly pack a tantalising punch.

Kriti Sanon gave us a fresh proof today in a bubblegum pink dress. We’re not able to get over the eccentric look. The flattering magic lies in the eye-catching shade and fit making a case for “pinks galore” and there is no such thing as “too much pink.”

The mini dress featured shoulder pads and impeccably highlighted her curves. It was also designed with a square neckline which looked perfect even with zero accessories and the full-sleeved detail makes for a cosy number. She kept her makeup on point and subtle, free of excess drama with immaculately groomed eyebrows, pink lipstick, matte skin, upper eyelids outlined with black eyeliner, and lower lash line in pink. With an open and sleek hairdo, she was ready to own every spotlight like the snazzy celeb in town.

While she felt skipping the neckpieces was a great choice made, she banked upon the trendiness of silver hoop earrings and a bunch of fingerings that could instantly complement her silhouette. We knew she was ready to show the world what being fashionable looks like when she teamed her eccentric multicoloured ankle-strap heels with her pristine white nail colour.

What are your thoughts about this dress? Is it a YAY or Nay for you? Let us know in the comments below.

