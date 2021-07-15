  1. Home
Kriti Sanon in a corset dress showed that it can scream glamour like no other; YAY or NAY?

The love for the corset isn’t fleeting anytime soon. Today, Kriti Sanon proved to us that it is still a trendy number and will get you ready without a doubt. Check out her latest look as she stepped out in the city!
July 15, 2021
Corsets have prevailed from 1839 and there seems like there are no talks of giving these a break. This body-fitted element has lived through many seasons without demanding one to work extra in its presence. Simply put, where there’s a corset, you need nothing more to elevate your outfit. Do you have a plain bodycon dress? Throw a corset top over it of a different shade if you don’t want to stick to the monochrome theme. You can also simply team it with a pencil skirt or jeans. It bears a drama of its own so you can work it even with the drabbest number to make it look fab in an instant. 

 

There’s a reason why we’re still interested in corsets and actress Kriti Sanon had a role to play in it today. She donned a toffee-hued dress as she went on to promote her new movie, Mimi. The starlet dressed up in a House of CB corset number that was fabricated in satin. The corset was boastful of a neatly designed sweetheart neckline with gathering details stitched in a mesh that was attached to the underwired cups.

 

The straps also lent a halter-neck effect and the corset ensured to highlight her charming and flattering figure. The easy and stretchy dress interestingly bore ruched details from the waist down making it difficult to pick the best from both worlds (the corset and ruched detail). Celebrity stylist, Sukriti Grover chose to keep the accessories to the point with studded fingerings and two necklaces with one being a lariat and the other a charm chain. 

The look was sealed with fuss-free makeup inclusive of peach pout, tightlined eyes, groomed eyebrows, and semi-dewy skin. With her wavy hair left open, Kriti looked like a one-of-kind goddess dressed to perfection. 

 

 

What are your thoughts about Kriti's dress? YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

 

Also Read | Khushi Kapoor to Kylie Jenner: 4 Times when celebs dolled up in scarf tops and showed us how to style them fab

 

