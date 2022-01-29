Kriti Sanon to Deepika Padukone: 5 Divas who rocked the airport look in lavender tracksuits

Airport fashion is something that our Bollywood divas take very seriously. Since the paparazzi are always ready with their cameras at the airport, our leading ladies always have to be in their best attires. A chic tracksuit is a go-to airport look for a lot of our divas since it is comfortable, stylish and so on trend. Lavender has been the colour of the season for a while now and a lavender tracksuit has been a go-to option for a lot of actresses.

Kriti Sanon

The gorgeous Kriti Sanon never fails to impress us with her on-duty as well as off-duty looks. She managed to bring in the lavender colour into her athleisure wear with a simple, yet eye-catching tracksuit that any millennial fashion enthusiast would adore. The monochrome attire featured a bralette, drawstring joggers and a cropped hoodie, all in the shade of soothing lavender. The airplane doodle printed on the bralette added a cute and quirky vibe to the outfit. She paired the look with classic white sneakers.

Deepika Padukone

Rocking a cropped lavender blazer over a white tube top and tracksuit, Deepika looked stunning as always. Her coordinated set from Adidas and Ivy Park collab collection was a perfect fusion of a cosy leisure look with a modern formal touch. The full sleeve cropped blazer featured flap pockets on both the sides, shoulder pads and notch lapel collars. Her matching track pants bore an adjustable drawstring and invisible-zipper pockets on both sides. She teamed her ravishing look with silver heels instantly elevating the glam quotient of her sporty chic attire.

Alia Bhatt

Alia rocked the airport look in a lavender tracksuit by Adidas Originals that’s bound to become a hit with every girl-on-the-go. The outfit featured an oversized jacket with white stripes on the sleeves, layered over a white tank top and teamed with matching jogger pants. Adding to the unique colour of her tracksuit, the Raazi actor styled her look with a striking canary yellow handbag. Bhatt rounded off her look with a pair of white sneakers and white-framed sunglasses.

Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi also kept her airport style casual, chic and comfy as she opted for a lavender tracksuit. The attire featured a lavender hooded jacket that was layered over a black crop top. It was teamed with matching straight-fit jogger pants that bore a black adjustable drawstring. Nora completed the look with a black Louis Vuitton bag and oversized brown sunglasses. She added sparkle to her otherwise simple look with shimmery baby pink and white sneakers.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara chose a multi-toned neon set from Puma that consisted of lavender joggers enhanced with contrasting pink piping, and a matching jacket accentuated with panels of grey, white and bright orange. She wore a classic white tank top underneath the jacket and styled the playful athleisure look with comfortable colourblocked sneakers from the same brand that perfectly matched the attire. She completed her airport look with brown sunglasses.

Which actress’ lavender tracksuit did you like the best? Let us know in the comments below.

