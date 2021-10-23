Kriti Sanon to Deepika Padukone: 8 Celeb approved statement earrings you can wear this Karwa Chauth

Karwa Chauth is an ancient Hindu festival celebrated by married women who worship the moon for the health and longevity of their husbands. They follow a strict regime throughout the day by fasting from sunrise without even taking a sip of water until they hold sight of the moon. This is auspicious for women celebrating this festival all decked up as newly-wed brides as they celebrate love and marriage.

It's not easy to fast throughout the whole day but the best part of this occasion is all about dressing up in our desi avatars. So to take your mind off of it, celebrate this day by picking out the best statement earrings that will go with ethnic attires. Earrings are unmissable pieces of jewellery that a woman must have and so we have come up with a list of celeb-inspired earrings that you can wear on this day.

Jhumkas

For desi women, jhumkas have a special place in their hearts. They are a part of Indian traditional jewellery and have a timeless appeal. Take a look at Shraddha Kapoor on how she styled the much-coveted earrings with her saree. The Baaghi actress chose huge gold jhumkas to pair with her purple Banarasi silk saree. She also wore a matching gold choker and added white flowers to her hair.

Chandbalis

You can always rely on chandbalis for a regal outlook. Their grand and majestic appearance are perfect for your Karwa Chauth look. Vidya Balan wore a scarlet red Banarasi saree from Silk Global that featured an intricate gold border. She styled her look with heavy chandbalis that looked exemplary on her.

Layered Chandbalis

If you don't want to go heavy but still want chandbalis for the occasion, Kriti Sanon's sleek layered chandbalis will be perfect for you. She paired her fiery red Anita Dongre with layered chandbalis with a tiny bindi looking effortlessly stunning.

Kundan Earrings

Kundan jewellery is one of the oldest pieces of jewellery in India preferred by celebs and royals for its intricate crafting and majestic appearance. Deepika Padukone wore her favourite couturier Sabyasachi's red floral saree with a pair of chunky kundan earrings that added a regal as well as a romantic touch to that ensemble.

Diamond earrings

If you are not a fan of gold and traditional jewellery and your love lies for diamonds, you can wear that just like Priyanka Chopra Jonas styled her pear-shaped diamond earrings with her red saree on her Karwa Chauth. Diamond is a timeless piece and goes effortlessly well with any outfit.

Chandelier earrings

These ornate earrings can never go out of style. Take a look at Anushka Sharma looking heavenly in Sabyasachi's green floral saree that she paired with gemmed chandelier earrings adding to her dreamy look.

Studs

If you are not looking for something heavy, but still want earrings to put together your whole look, opt for studs. Take, for instance, Kajal Aggarwal's look who went with gold and kundan studs for her choora ceremony.

Pearl earrings

Pearls have something pristine and serene about their nature. They carry their own grace and charm. So if you are a fan of pearls, go minimal like Sonakshi Sinha. She wore a Mala and Kinnary cape saree and styled her subtle look with circular-shaped pearl earrings surrounded by stones.

