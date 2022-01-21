Kriti Sanon to Deepika Padukone: Celeb inspired ways to layer your ethnic necklaces for intimate weddings

Maximal fashion has never really gone out of style. Apart from outfits, a simple way to upgrade one's ethnic look is to accessorise it. With more intimate weddings taking place this year, we are bound to re-use and return to classic pieces once owned by our mothers and grandmothers. And while many might think this looks old school, celebrities have found simple ways to reinvent and glam up their looks.

Layered necklaces aren't a trend only in western jewellery. Topping off glamorous heavy pieces with more is an age-old technique to upgrade one's ethnic look. And our favourite Bollywood divas have revived it, while we're following suit!

Deepika Padukone

Always up for taking her looks a notch higher, Deepika Padukone styled a choker necklace over her rani pink Sabyasachi saree. She layered this with an old-school long pearl necklace with statement rubies in between.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Always on par with new trends, Sonam Kapoor also rocked an opulent look with a double necklace that involved a statement choker which opened up into a scalloped pattern with precious stones and then into layers of gold. She truly experimented with this number and styled it over a deep purple lehenga which made the gold stand out even more.

Karisma Kapoor

The diva layered a simple choker with a pearl panchlada, a version of the Satlada (which usually involves seven strings), over her baby pink Raw Mango silk saree. Her statement necklace matched well with the gold of her border and completed her grand look.

Malaika Arora

The bombshell and yoga guru also experimented with the trend. Her version of the layered ethnic necklace involved oxidised silver temple jewellery with emeralds engraved in between. A statement choker layered with a longer piece added a rustic glam factor to Malla's regal desi look.

Kriti Sanon

If the looks above are too grand for you and you're not a fan of gold jewellery, we suggest you take inspiration from Kriti Sanon. The actress accessorised her white indo-western look with layered oxidised silver chunky statement necklaces making for a more young and trendy avatar.

Tara Sutaria

And if you're seeking inspiration for a bridal look to ace this trend, let Tara Sutaria be your muse. The Tadap actress looked royal in a statement gold choker with rubies inline that was paired with a longer necklace that perfectly covered up her plunging neckline. Don't hesitate to go over the top on your big day with a statement maang-tikka and matching earrings.

