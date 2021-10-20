Kriti Sanon to Deepika Padukone: Celebs off duty fashion you should BOOKMARK to ace the sweater weather style

The last three months of the year is often regarded as the best as it comes with so many celebrations, festivities and a chilly cold climate that make us all want to snuggle all day long in bed. It's the sweater weather time where we find comfort in oversized drop shoulder looks that add on weight to slender figures and are also complementing curvy body types. Sweaters are not all boring. In vibrant hues and different textures, this knitted top can be teamed with a variety of fashion picks to look cute and fabulous. Here are 5 chic ways Bollywood divas styled their luxe sweaters and showed us how it's done.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon, who is busy promoting her movie Hum Do Hamare Do in back to back heart robbing looks was spotted out in the city in a relaxed yet vibrant look sporting her favourite torn jeans and an oversized sweater. She rolled up her sleeve and looked chic in her bright orange sweater and light washed blue jeans. Kriti also carried a luxe Fendi bag, black mask and rounded off her look with sporty white shoes.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas made a striking appearance alongside Nick Jonas in her burgundy sweater and skinny jeans. Her knitted top featured black button details along the neckline and also bore an offbeat pattern. The Sky Is Pink actress tied her hair up in a knot and kept her makeup simple with a matte pink lip colour that matched with her sweater. Her accessory game was on point with a pair of discreet grey pumps, a beige tote bag and beige framed sunnies.

Deepika Padukone

The queen of relaxed chic looks, Deepika Padukone looked dapper in her cosy slouchy cut Balenciaga sweater with the brand's logo all over it. She teamed her sweater with straight cut jeans and poppy pink heels. Her short brunette hair was styled in middle-parted tousled waves and the Piku star completed her look with her gold hoops and shoulder bag.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt looked cute in her white ribbed sweater teamed with denim shorts and a chic beige beanie. Her laid back look is perfect for the winter and her makeup was also on point with pink lips, blush and hints of highlighter. Her oversized pearl white pullover can be teamed up with a variety of bottoms and is a must-have fashion essential to slay the sweater weather craze.

Ananya Panday

Like a true millennial fashionista, Ananya Panday ditched pants and wore her bright blue sweater as a dress to the airport. Her playful look was all things fun and fab. Keeping things comfy, she picked out a pair of white kicks that added a sporty touch to the look. Her oversized sweater was teamed with a Dior tote and dark blue mask. She rounded off her look with her brunette mane down in soft waves.

Which diva’s sweater style do you like better? Tell us in the comments below.

