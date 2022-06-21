Kriti Sanon in denim shorts and Palm Angels tee shows how to say yes to a chic monochrome look; Yay or Nay?

Gone are the days of shorts season. The rains have hit the bay and we are left with fewer days of bright sun and muddy feet are the new norm. The only sunshine we have from summer is the looks served by our favourite celebrities who make us want to forget what the monsoon has to offer. Let's hear it for the warm-weather favourites also referred to as shorts and t-shirts. Asked us for a cute tea, yeah? Here, Kriti Sanon is in a summer state of mind, and did she nail it? Yes, all eyes are on this monochrome look.

The Bachchhan Paandey actress proved black is called a classic for a reason. So chic, so flaw-free, so cool. Kriti was spotted in casuals last evening outside a production office in Mumbai. She said yes to a comfy tee from Palm Angels. This cotton ensemble belongs to the brand's SS22 collection. It featured a crew neck, and short sleeves but the eye-catching detail was the slogan print in white which spelled 'Sun of a beach' in bold typography.

Kriti clubbed the Rs. 17,658.28 t-shirt with high-waisted denim shorts which had frayed hems. To state the obvious, nothing is versatile and endlessly easy to style when you have denim shorts to save the day. A fashionable and on-fleek style is yours to own be it for when you go for a juice run or coffee date. The 31-year-old styled her look with high-top white sneakers and mini gold hoop earrings. Kriti tied her look together with a low ponytail and dewy makeup base with a neutral-toned pout and eye makeup ft. black kohl.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | 5 Times Kriti Sanon showed us how to party all pretty in pink mini dresses