Kriti Sanon does athleisure right in a monotone cosy ensemble at the airport: Yay or Nay?

Kriti Sanon is still wrapping up work and not letting the holiday spirit bring her down! The Mimi actress was snapped at the airport earlier today. Kriti has made comfort wear her go-to attire and manages to pull it off as well as she does with heels and dressy outfits. Monochrome athleisure looks have been one of the biggest trends and Kriti delved into it seamlessly.

At the airport at the fag end of the year, Kriti gave us an airport look worth making note of. Following the monochrome athleisure trend, the actress sported a comfortable oversized hoodie in a muted nude tone that she paired with matching jogger pants in the same shade.

Giving a retro spin to her outfit, Kriti tucked her jogger pants into her calf-length socks and completed her look with a pair of pristine white sneakers. Her hair styled into flawless glossy waves, a black face mask and shimmer eyeshadow completed the actress' airport look as she made her way back to the city.

This makes for Kriti Sanon's second look in monotone athleisure. After Tara Sutaria, Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone, seems like Kriti Sanon too has given the trend her stamp of approval!

The outfit screamed comfort and was cosy, making for the perfect winter look to snuggle and stay warm in this season, while still looking chic.

The outfit screamed comfort and was cosy, making for the perfect winter look to snuggle and stay warm in this season, while still looking chic.

